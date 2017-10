The Edwards County EMS received a generous donation in the amount of $6,000 from Rocksprings Country Club (l-r) Terry Brooks, Paula Epperson, Roy Cottle, Loren Stizers, Laurie Clements, Tamara Whitworth, Karrah Epperson and Rachel Escamilla. The money was raised through a golf tournament the club had earlier in the year.

