Edna Ramos Parr to be guest speaker at RHS graduation

Former RHS graduate Edna Ramos Parr has been chosen to present the Commencement Address for the RHS graduation this Friday at Angora Stadium at 8:00 p.m.

Edna Ramos Parr is a Principal extraordinaire, a prodigious educator both in leadership and enthusiasm for leading teachers and students. Edna is committed to making sure that all students have the opportunity to learn and succeed. She strives to lead a campus that maintains an exemplary staff, and innovative environment designed to meet students unique needs in order to educate and equip all students with life skills to reach their fullest potential academically, socially, and personally. She serves as the Principal of Laura Bush Middle School in Lubbock, TX and has been recognized not only by her colleagues in Lubbock, but by colleagues across Region 17, receiving the 2009-10 Region 17 “Principal of the Year” award from the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. Prior to that, she was inducted to the Athletic Hall of Honor at Sul Ross State University for her success as a basketball player.

