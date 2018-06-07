EDC looks to amend budget to meet local business needs

At the regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 29th the Edwards County Economic Corporation established a quorum, the only board members not in attendance being Robin Clanton and Gayla Satterfield. EDC President Souli Shanklin, Vice President Lupe Enriquez, Secretary Sharron Croft, and board members Andrew Barnebey and Cindy Maltos were present. There was no one signed up to speak in the open public forum portion of the meeting.

The May financial report was reviewed and approved and there are no outstanding bills to be paid. The April minutes were reviewed and approved as well.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/