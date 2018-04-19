Early voting begins April 23rd in city and school electionscompete

the RISD board of trustees and City of Rocksprings council is Monday, April 23rd and ends on May 1st. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 24th. Voting will be held Monday through Friday during regular business hours at the school district and city offices. Check with those office for voting hours.

There are two contested races for the RISD board of trustees. Incumbent Dawn Rudasill SMD 5 is being challenged by Larry Davidson. Willy Richards, incumbent SMD 4, is being challenged by Jay Magana

