Dr. Todd: Not only our BFF, but “Person of the Decade,” too!

The Edwards County Commissioners Court held a regular meeting this past Tuesday morning. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance and Dr. Chester Todd, M.D. blessed the court in prayer.

County Judge Souli Shanklin and Commissioners Kenneth Reed, Matt Fry, Lee Sweeten were in attendance. Commissioner William Epperson was absent.

Prior minutes were approved and the Burn Ban is still in place “until the draws run,” said Judge Shanklin.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/