District Judge Rob Hofmann announces re-election plans

District Judge Rob Hofmann announced today that he is running for re-election as judge of the 452nd Judicial District Court of McCulloch, Mason, Menard, Kimble and Edwards Counties. A Republican, he was appointed by Governor Rick Perry in 2013 and was elected to keep his position in 2014.

Hofmann, 47, graduated from Texas A&M University in 1992 with a B.A. in Political Science and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Texas Tech University in 1995. In January he completed his 20th year of service to the citizens of our state, having been both Mason County Attorney and Child Protection Court Judge prior to his appointment. Since becoming district judge, he has earned membership in the Texas Bar College and Texas Bar Foundation.

The 452nd is one of only two courts in Texas with a single district judge exclusively serving five counties. Hofmann also serves as local administrative judge and president of the district’s juvenile board. He presides over all felony criminal, divorce, child custody, juvenile delinquency and dependency cases, as well as other general civil cases involving a variety of subjects from real estate to personal injury. Hofmann has presided over several high profile felony cases, including a 2014 murder trial from Menard County. In each of the numerous criminal and civil jury trials held by Hofmann, the decisions have been upheld on appeal.

