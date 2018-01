Tejas Rodeo of Bulvere, Texas recently announced its 2017 Year End Champions in The Cowboy Sports News January 2018 edition. Former Rocksprings resident was named in the honors:

2017 Tejas Champion-Cody Dutton Header Team Roping #10

2017 Tejas Champion -Cody Dutton #10 Tie Down. Dutton is the son of Vernon Dutton of Rocksprings.

