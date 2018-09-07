Devil’s Sinkhole SNA reschedules Star Party September 8

If you are a newcomer to the Rocksprings area, one of our main attractions is the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area. The Sinkhole itself is a wonder to see, a huge cavern that houses several millions of bats. Bats exit each evening in search of food. The flight alone is well worth the visit. But, on September 8th along with the bat flight, a star party is planned.

The Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area will host its annual Star Party Saturday, September 8.

