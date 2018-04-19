Dawn Rudasill seeks re-election for RISD SMD District 5

April 23rd through May 1st is early voting with May 5th being election day for Rocksprings ISD School Board. Hopefully all that are in Single Member Districts 4 and 5 will get out and exercise their right to vote. This article is a reminder,

but also I ask you to think what you want for the youth of tomorrow. I hope that all of you would want well-rounded individuals that is able to think, and make a living after leaving Rocksprings High School. Whether that is college, trade school, the armed forces or a job opportunity, they all require some kind of education. I ran for school board in 2015 and I am running for re-election for the following reasons: * I am a former school teacher that came here in 1980 and continued teaching for 30 years plus and I believe that gives me a unique insight

