A crossing on CR 300 on the Jenkin’s Ranch was high and swift enough to keep several families from getting to work and school. The draw runs from 55S down to Gilmer’s Crossing on RR 335. Residents along the way said, it was the highest they had seen in several years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/