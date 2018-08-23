Cowboys leave dust in the Canyon

Now that the dust has settled over Bruce Park Arena in Camp Wood, Texas after the 57th Annual Old Settlers Reunion from the 2018 Bull Riding – COWBOYS In The CANYON, plans are beginning for the next one. I hope you were at the 2018 event because it was a great one with riders from as far away as Brazil, and Kansas.

The excitement was palatable under the bright light. The bulls where good and put up a great fight but many of the cowboys were triumphant ---- the 2018 Winners are: MUTTON BUSTIN – Rylynn Ward; CALF RIDING – Kreed Turner; STEER RIDING – Eziquiel Martinez; JUNIOR BULLS – Jay DeLeon; OPEN BULLS –Robert Ray Zapata. Thank you to every heartbeat in the stands for being there to cheer on all of these amazing athletes.

