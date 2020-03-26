COVID-19, what locals are doing in accordance with new Declaration rulings

Edwards County and Rocksprings residents hunker down as we observe the Center of Disease Control, the White House, Texas, county and city’s plans to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. Words like social distancing, stay-in-shelter, take-out-only dining and stay-at-home are in our vocabulary every day now. Several non-essential businesses are either closed, or employees working from home.

Rocksprings ISD is closed to students, but teachers, staff and administration are making sure that learning is still being carried out at home. Grade/work packets are presented weekly, and also a lot of online, email or telephone conversations are occurring between teachers and students.

Edwards County offices are still open with social distances and no more than 10 people permitted in a room at one time. County Judge Souli Shanklin did declare an Executive Order Declaration Of Local Disaster For Public Health Emergency on March 19. The order basically activated the county emergency management plan and authorized the furnishing of aid and assistance to promote health and suppress the virus, including the quarantine of persons and occupied structures, regulating ingress and egress from the County, regulating ingress and egress to occupied structures, establishment of quarantine stations, emergency hospitals, and other hospitals, and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the County’s rules and directives.

