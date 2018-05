Edwards County Judge Souli Asa Shanklin has been honored by the Texas Judicial Academy for going the extra mile to be prepared to handle his duties as county judge.

Judge Shanklin was inducted on March 22, 2018 as a Fellow in the Texas Judicial Academy during the 2018 Spring Judicial Education Session.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/