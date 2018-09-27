Congressman Will Hurd meets with area constituents

U. S. Representative Will Hurd was in town Tuesday, September 18th for a town hall meeting. Hurd, a Republican, represents the 23rd District of Texas. At 4:30 a small group assembled at the Jailhouse Bar and Grill to listen to and ask questions to Hurd. He stated he loves to talk at schools and wants to come back to talk to the students here. Rocksprings was his 21st stop in two days. His plan was to cover every county in his district. Hurd is our congressman for the 23rd District in Texas. He has the largest district with 38 counties. Before arriving here he was in Sonora and then on to Brackettville before traveling to Eagle Pass for the night.

