Commissioners reinstate Burn Ban due to county’s dry condition

The Edwards County Commissioners Court held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 13th. A quorum was met with full court attendance. Due to current severe drought condition in Edwards County the commissioners reinstated the Burn Ban.

The Preliminary Plat for Arrowhead Ranch Subdivision in Precinct 3, was approved. Tax Assessor-Collector Mark Bean’s retirement date will be March 17, 2018. The appointment of someone to fulfill the remainder of his term should be on next month’s court meeting agenda.

