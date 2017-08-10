Commissioners lift burn ban, approve Republican election judges and insurance co.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Edwards County Commissioners Court held their monthly meeting. All commissioners were present.

The first item of business was to approve the minutes after two corrections were made.

With the amounts of rain around the county the Burn Ban was lifted.

Bobby Zesch of Zesch and Pickett Insurance presented the benefits on dental and vision insurance. The county decided to stay with the current insurance with Zesch.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/