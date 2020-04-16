Family Dollar employees Missy Reyes, Diana Quintero, Chey Arispe and in the back Brandy Wilson set an example of how to help combat the virus by wearing masks. The store is also only allowing 10 people or less at a time inside. photo by Missy Reyes
Stick ‘em up, er, out! Greg Stevens, Ace Hardware Manager, takes his turn providing hand sanitizer to customers and wiping down basket handles at Lowe’s Pay and Save to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Some of the baseball size hailstones that fell in the Del Rio area last week. Edwards County folks did report some hail, but nothing like that pictured.
Commissioners extend Disaster Plan
The Edwards County Commissioners Court held a regular meeting Tuesday morning. Judge Souli Shanklin, and Commissioners William Epperson, Lee Sweeten, Matt Fry and Kenneth Reed were all in attendance.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all in in the court room and Commissioner Fry led everyone in prayer.
It was quickly determined that the Burn Ban is still not in effect due to all of the wonderful rains recently received.
