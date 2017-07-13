Commissioners consider ownership and responsibility issue on CR376, question whether in Real or Edwards County

The Edwards County Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 11th. Judge Souli Shanklin led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Kenneth Reed gave the opening prayer. District/County Clerk Olga Lydia Reyes called the roll and all commissioners, Lee Sweeten, Matt Fry, Andrew Barnebey and William Epperson, were present. Roberta Geuea spoke in open forum regarding bids for county service needs being published in the local paper and Carolyn Anderson spoke, requesting work to be done on CR300. It was determined that bids had been published in the local paper in June prior to the scheduled June commissioners court meeting where the bid process was approved.

Staff reports were approved and prior minutes approved. Kristen Satterfield, Library Director, presented the annual library report. A detailed handout was provided to each commissioner and Ms. Satterfield pointed out various items in the report. She also expressed gratitude to the commissioners for the support they provide to the library. Commissioner Sweeten asked that she consider supplying her weekly newspaper article to the Canyon Broadcaster along with the Texas Mohair Weekly

