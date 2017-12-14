Commissioners approve Precinct 3 Subdivision pending 911 road names

By Brenna Bissett

Tuesday, December 12th the Edwards County Commissioners held their regular court meeting and all four commissioners and the judge were present . There wasn’t much on this month’s agenda. The burn ban is still not in effect due to the moisture we’ve experienced lately.

The final subdivision plat West Nueces Ranch Subdivision located in Precinct 3 was approved pending 911 road names. Sam Poorman agreed to provide commissioners with that information upon his receipt of it.

