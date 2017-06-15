Commissioners approve 2015-2016 audit
Thu, 06/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Roberta Geuea
The Edwards County Commissioners held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13th at 9 a.m.
The meeting was called to order by Judge Souli Shanklin who also led the commissioners and audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. District/County Clerk Olga Lydia Reyes called the roll and all commissioners were present. Kenneth Reed provided the opening prayer
