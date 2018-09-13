Commissioner George P. Bush remarks at SBOE Social Studies Hearing

I am distressed at the levels our nation has come to wanting to rewrite history not only locally, our states and our nation.

AUSTIN- September 11-Today, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush released remarks for the record at the State Board of Education hearing on the proposed Texas social studies curriculum. The changes suggest removing the Travis letter and the word “heroic” from descriptions of the Alamo defenders, from the state curriculum. Commissioner Bush stands adamantly against the proposed changes.

