Commission posts 1927 Tornado photos

As we near the 91st anniversary of the 1927 tornado that destroyed Rocksprings, Edwards County Historical Commission is posting pictures on their facebook page of the devastation along with captions through April 12th.

Commission member, Kari Cloudt said, “After that, we will honor the known deceased with pictures of headstones. Most victims of the storm are in the Rocksprings Cemetery, with a few here and there in other cemeteries throughout Texas.”

