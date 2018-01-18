Cold and icy conditions return to Hill Country

For the third time, very cold conditions returned to the area Monday night. Schools and businesses closed in preparation for what was forecast to be a possiblity of some .10- .25” covering of ice on roads, bridges and highways.

Edwards County dodged the bullet, so to speak, this time, but not without some icing and dangerous road conditions. A van was reported to have rolled over Tuesday near the RR 335 and Hwy 41 intersection. Reports of ice, snow and some sleet continued over the area, but most of the bad weather was in the eastern part of the county on over to Kerrville, San Antonio and to the northeast and southeast.

