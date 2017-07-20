Col. Brooks Schultze to take over command of 181st Infantry Brigade

Col. Brooks Schultze, the nephew of John Sweeten of Rocksprings will soon take over the command of the 181st Infantry Brigade in Wisconsin. Schultze is the son of the late Phyllis Sweeten Schultze and grandparents Johnnie and Brooks Sweeten of Rocksprings.

Phyllis’ brother, John Sweeten and wife Sheri, recently joined Brooks and his family, wife Brenda and two boys Matthew and Michael, at a dinner party hosted by his sister Becky Hooten at her house at Twin Forks near Leakey on June 28th.

The Change of Command Ceremony at which Colonel John R. Cook will relinquish command of the 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB) to Colonel Brooks Schultze on Friday, July 28th will be held at the Parade Field, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/