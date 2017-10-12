Clanton, Satterfield new ECEDC members

The City Council held their regular monthly meeting on October 9th. Mayor Pauline Gonzales and all members of the council were present. City Secretary Robin Clanton gave the financial report and ensured that all accounts have balanced. The city council approved the Appraisal District’s Final Budget and also nominated Brady Hyde to serve on the Appraisal District’s Board of Directors for 2018-2019.

The Edwards County Economic Development Corporation’s 2017-2018 Budget was approved by the council, and also Clanton and Gayla Satterfield were appointed as the ECEDC’s newest board members to serve a 2-year term beginning immediately. Finally, the mayor showed a rough draft of her ideas for improving the city park, which will be an ongoing project that will be tackled by the city council and any volunteers they may find.

