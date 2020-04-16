City street reconstruction plans in the making soon

The City of Rocksprings City Council held a regular meeting Monday night. Mayor Pro Tem LaWanda Goller and all Councilmembers were present: Emma Barnebey, Brenna Bissett, Rey Chapa and Sharron Croft. Public Works Director Rudy Ramirez and Assistant Mike Sanchez as well as both ladies holding the City Secretary position, Katherine Harris and Ruby Sanchez, were in attendance.

Councilmember Barnebey led the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

In public forum Kathy Walker brought to attention that it had been about a year since the Main Street flower beds and watering systems had been discussed. “We should put pride into what we have and take care of it,” she stated.

