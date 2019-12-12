City installs new street signs

City employees are busy replacing street signs around the square this week. City Council member, Brenna Bissett said many of the signs are missing all around town. She also stated that around June, they hope to begin replacing the residential signs.

Stolen traffic signs and street name signs are not uncommon, and stop signs and street name signs with significance to the thieves are among the most snatched.

While stealing a traffic sign may not be among the most serious of crimes, it could have serious unintended consequences, and in some cases a stolen sign can cause fatal car accidents.

