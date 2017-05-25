City Council responds to warrant

The Rocksprings city council met in special session on Saturday, May 20th. Mayor Gonzales, Mayor Pro-Tem Vicenta Ramirez, Mel Ortiz, Emma Barnebey and DeeDee Chapa were in attendance with Christina Reyes absent.

The meeting was called to order and the Mayor led the pledge of allegiance. The council then went in to executive session regarding their response to the recent warrant served by the Sheriff’s office.

