City and RISD elections scheduled for May 4th

The General Election for the City of Rocksprings and RISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Saturday May 4, 2019. There are two at-large city council positions on the ballot. Incumbents are Melinda Ortiz and Emma Barnebey. The position of Mayor is also on the ballot. Incumbent is Pauline Gonzales. On the RISD Board of Trustees, there are multiple positions to be considered. At-large districts 2, 6 and 1 with present incumbents 2-Brady Hyde, 6-James Palacio and 1-Tano Ramirez are up for re-election. Unexpired terms for Districts 7 and 4 are also open. Incumbents who were appointed to those positions are 7 Katy Shanklin and 4 Garrett Grooms. The first day to file was January 16th and the last day will be February 15.

