Christmas time’s a-comin’!

Christmas is just around the corner and our Rocksprings community is offering up several delightful events for the public to enjoy, or even take part in!

The Edwards County Junior Livestock Show is set to take place on Saturday, December 8th beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will be held at the Edwards County/Spud Tatum 4H Barn. The age divisions are as follows:

*Clover Division- 5 to 7 years old before September 1st of show year

*Junior Division- 8 to 11 years old before September 1st of show year

*Senior Division- 12 and Up before September 1st of show year. Make sure to stop by and encourage our young’uns to continue their interests in agriculture, and stay for the awards!

