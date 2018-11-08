Chamber of Commerce honors King Burger as Business of the Year

King Burger, a local restaurant in Rocksprings, TX has been named the Edwards County Chamber of Commerce 2018 Business of the Year. This is the first time ever owners Vince and Dora Maltos have received this award for their establishment. King Burger has previously received recognition by Texas Highways magazine and it may be found in the April 2017 issue.

Mr. Maltos served in the United States Army during Vietnam and received three Purple Hearts for serving his duties. It was via the military that he and Mrs. Maltos came to live in Rocksprings.

