Chamber of Commerce to hold annual Christmas on the Square

Come out and enjoy the fun on Saturday, December 16th beginning at 10:00 a.m. for our annual Christmas on the Square in downtown Rocksprings on the courthouse lawn.

This holiday event will include food vendors, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate, and gifts. There will be NO charge for food vendor booths this year!

