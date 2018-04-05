Celebrate National Arbor Day by planting trees

10 Free Shade Trees by Joining the Arbor Day Foundation.

National Arbor Day is Friday, April 27, this year, and the Arbor Day Foundation is making it easy for anyone to celebrate the annual tree-planting holiday. Join the Foundation in April and receive 10 free shade trees.

By joining the Foundation in April, new members receive the following trees: red oak, sugar maple, weeping willow, baldcypress, thornless honeylocust, pin oak, river birch, tuliptree, silver maple, and red maple.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/