Carolyn Whittle Anderson to reign as Old Settler’s Queen during Independence Celebration in Rocksprings

Rocksprings Woman’s Club has named Carolyn Anne Whittle Anderson of Rocksprings, Texas to be crowned as the 2017 Edwards County Old Settler’s Queen.

Carolyn was born on July 25, 1944 to Albert and Mary Whittle of Rocksprings, Texas. Albert’s parents Edward Forrester and Lottie Taylor Whittle settled in Rocksprings in the early 1900s. Born to an old Rocksprings ranching family, Carolyn was no stranger to long days of rounding up, working during shearing and working livestock and helping her parents on the Whittle ranch.

