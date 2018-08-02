Canyon Health Center Celebrating National Health Center Week August 13-17, 2018

City of Camp Wood Mayor Jesus Chavez recently signed a proclamation designating Health Center Week from August 13 – 17, 2018 in which he recognized Canyon Health Center in Camp Wood for its efforts to increase access to quality, affordable health care to residents of Real and Edwards Counties.

Canyon Health Center will be hosting a Community Wide Open House the entire week.

