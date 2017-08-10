Can you identify everyone included in this former RHS tennis team and sponsors? Join past RHS students, staff, parents and friends during their RISD All Class Reunion September 2nd at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Rocksprings. Call Mike Grooms at 830-683-7190 or mdgrooms@swtexas.net or Susie Rudasill Moore at 683-4182 or sunomo@swtexas.net for more information.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/