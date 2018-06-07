Camille Harris wins Gold at TSSEC

On Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Pflugerville, Texas, Camille Harris was awarded a first division gold medal at the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest (TSSEC) for her outstanding solo flute performance of the very difficult Third Movement of the Prokofiev Flute Sonata, Opus 94. Camille is the daughter of Kane and Tiffany Harris of Rocksprings, Texas.

Over 100,000 music students across the state competed at the regional level earlier this year to be one of the 20,000 students to qualify to compete at the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest. Of these 20,000 students that qualified to compete at the state level, only a small percent earn a first division gold medal at the state level.

