Edwards County got to once again experience the monarch migration last week. Marcy Epperson captured a cluster of them out at her house north of town. In past years, the monarch would decorate the pecan trees on the courthouse square while they rested on their way to Mexico.
Angora band member, Eliana Ramirez concentrates on doing her best at last Friday’s UIL Band Marching Contest in Hondo. See results pg. 4 & 8
Butterflies, bats, crickets and humming birds
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 12:00am
The world is abuzz with critters migrating south. Our little part of the world is a flyway from as far away as Alaska to Mexico.
