Burn Ban lifted but be careful with fire

The Edwards County Commissioners Court held their regular monthly meeting this past Tuesday. All commissioners were present and the atmosphere was light and friendly. The county wide burn has been lifted with the stipulation that Judge Souli Shanklin may reinstate if the need arises. During the month of June,

Edwards County, along with a large portion of Texas, experienced a worsening of drought conditions. Even though we’ve received much needed rainfall recently, most of Edwards County is still in what’s considered a severe drought. So, even though the burn ban has been lifted please take extra caution should you strike a match! Bobby Zesch of Zesch and Pickett Insurance explained some different county employee insurance plans and options to the court. The county commissioners voted to stick with the plan that’s already in place and an open enrollment date will soon be scheduled

