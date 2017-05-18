Burleson wins two golds at State - Sets State Record in Discus Harris wins three silvers at State – Sets State Record in 1600m

Three Nueces Canyon Lady Panthers competed in the UIL State Track and Field Meet this last week at The University of Texas in Austin. Zoe Burleson, freshman, and Camille Harris, sophomore, started the meet off with a bang! On Thursday evening, May 11th, Harris ran the 3200m and snagged the silver medal after a half hour storm delay. She ran a personal best time of 11:44.22 and broke the Nueces Canyon school record set back in 2000 by Crystal Aleman (11:53.12). Just as she was finishing, fellow teammate, Burleson was tossing her disc for a UIL 1A record and a gold medal. She threw for 139’2” which broke the UIL record of 134’1” set in 2014 and the Nueces Canyon school record of 131’4” set by Diana Lockhart in 2004. The ladies were not finished on the award stand.

