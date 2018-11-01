Billies lose tough game

The Rocksprings Jr. High Billies played an inspired and physical game against the Eldorado Jr. High Eagles last Thursday Oct. 25th, but came up just short as the Eagles scored with just under a minute left in the game to go ahead for good. The Billies started the game by kicking off the game and recovered the football on a great play by Beau Hernandez as he stripped the ball from the ball carrier as he fell down and gave possession to the Billies. On the first play from scrimmage, the Billies went to the air and scored on a 45 yard touchdown pass from QB Cebasstian Viera to Tramaine Ramos to give the Billies a quick 8-0 lead after RB Wendell Epperson ran the 2 pt. conversion in on a sweep on the next play untouched.

