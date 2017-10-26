Billies clinch second district victory

After coming back from their first district win over La Pryor last week, the Rocksprings Billies took on the Leakey Eagles last Thursday at home. To start off the game the Billie’s defense came out very strong. To the end the first series, Ethan Hyde sacked the Eagle’s quarterback forcing them to punt. The first run on offense, Billie’s quarterback, Tucker Shanklin, handed the ball to Jake Franco for a quick fifteen yard run. Carlos Martinez then pounded his way through the Eagle’s defense for a twenty-four-yard touchdown. After getting the two-point conversion, the Billies ended the first quarter 8-0.

As the Eagle’s took possession in the beginning of the second quarter, the Billie’s defense, still resilient, led the Eagle’s to a fourth down turnover. After a fourteen yard run, Tramaine Ramos picked up another touchdown for the Billies.

