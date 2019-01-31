Billies claim Junction Jr. High Championship

The Rocksprings Jr. High Billies traveled to Junction on Saturday, January 26th, 2019 to participate in the Junction Jr. High Basketball Tournament. The Billies normally under the direction of Coach Salinas, were coached by Jesse Rubio, as the High School Powerlifting team was participating in Eldorado on the same date.

The first round opponent would be the Harper Shorthorns. The game would be a battle from the start with Rocksprings tallying 9 points to Harper’s 6. The second quarter would see the Angoras stretch their lead by adding 6 more points to Harper’s 2. The halftime score would reflect Rocksprings 15 to Harper 8.

The third quarter would see the Angoras score 11 to Harper’s 4 and the lead would be fourteen points headed into the final quarter. The fourth and final quarter saw the Billies increase their lead to nineteen points and the final score would show Rocksprings 31 to Harper 23. The final quarter saw the younger Billies reserve players seeing much action.

The victory ensured that the Billies would play for the championship plaque against the Brady Bullpups, who were a much taller team compared to the undersized Billies team. The first quarter would see the teams exchange leads back and forth with Rocksprings nursing an 8 to 4 lead. The second quarter would see Rocksprings add 11 points to Brady’s 8 and take a 19 to 12 lead into intermission.

