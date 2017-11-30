Barksdale Community Thanksgiving: another one in the books

As always, the Barksdale Community came together to make the 7th Annual Community Thanksgiving a success. Each year, I worry that no one will show and each year, we always have a nice turnout. This year was no exception with 70 plus individuals coming to Angel Wings Cafe on Thanksgiving Day to be a part of the annual event. Many of those attending have been there in past years while there were others who were not able to attend this year.

However, those spaces were filled by others who came for the first time. No matter whether it was their first time to attend or the 7th time, everyone came together not only to give thanks for the many blessing we have in our lives, our community and our Country, but to enjoy the great food, friendships, and down-home Barksdale hospitality......

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/