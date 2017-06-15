Author searches for 1927 tornado stories

Barbara Perkins, a Nueces Canyon native, is writing a book on the 1927 Rocksprings Tornado that destroyed Rocksprings. Perkins’ grandfather, Dick Perkins, an Edwards County Commissioner at the time of the storm, was instrumental in organizing search and rescue efforts after the storm. All power went out, so he stood in front of the old hotel and shouted for people to come toward his voice. His stories intrigued her, and she began research on the book in 2014.

Perkins is in search of stories related to the tornado. Those with stories about the 1927 tornado are invited to share remembrances with Barbara at her email address, bperkins218@aol.com. Those whose stories are included in the book will be given a copy upon its publication. Stories must be received by August 1, 2017.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/