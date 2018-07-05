Arrest made in $5.8 million fraud case

DENTON, Texas — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested on theft charges in a case that encompasses more than 10 counties in Texas and Oklahoma, 8,000 head of cattle and outstanding loans of more than $5.8 million. The arrest is the result of an investigation led by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger John Bradshaw and Troy McKinney.

The investigation began more than a year ago, in March 2017, after Bradshaw was contacted by representatives of the First United Bank in Sanger. It was indicated that Howard Lee Hinkle, 67, of Wichita Falls had defaulted on several loans with past due balances totaling more than $5.8 million. When bank officials acted on a court order to gather the approximately 8,000 yearling cattle put up as collateral they were unable to locate any of the animals.

