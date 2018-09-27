Angoras topple Benavidez, Ready to tackle Tigers

It was exciting to get to play on Saturday morning! Most of America is watching college football on Saturdays and for our boys it was like a college gameday atmosphere. We played Benavides at a top notch, 1st class venue in Cotulla and it was like playing on a college/pro football field.

The field was impressive and the facilities were even more. We were fortunate enough to get to rest in Cotulla’s weight room during halftime and we walked into, basically an indoor a/c practice facility. The weights were all lined up, there was turf inside for practice in case of bad weather, the restrooms were spotless, they had whiteboards for writing plays and the list goes on and our boys were able to take advantage of all the resources.

