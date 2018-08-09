Angoras ranked near top by Texas Football magazine

Friday Night Lights will soon be shining bright all over Texas! Rocksprings Angoras, under the direction of new AD and Head Football Coach Manuel Ramos, are busy getting ready for the season. Practice began early this month and the Angoras are scheduled for their first scrimmage against Junction on August 18th, a Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. in Junction. Coach Ramos says they currently have 32 players participating, and he expects a total of 34-36 as time counts down. RISD returns 17 starters from last year’s playoff team, led by RB/DL Fregoso (415 yards, 7 TDs rushing and 70 tackles and 5 sacks). Ramos instructs his team to be courteous and respectful at all times as the team is presently working and hitting hard getting ready for the season ahead.

