Angoras have one week to heal before District games begin

Friday night was the last of our non-district games and we wanted to go in and get through the game healthy.

We had Brackettville on the ropes and with a couple of minutes left in the 1st half and the ball on the 9 yardline looking to go up 17-0, we put the ball on the ground and Bracketville took the insuing possession in for a score right before the half. We had a great game plan and everything was going accordingly for 22 minutes, but we had that big momentum change and that turned out to be the difference in the game.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/