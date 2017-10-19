Angoras drop District 14AA opener

The Rocksprings Angoras fell to the La Pryor Bulldogs 27- 7 in their District 14AA opener for both teams.

The first quarter saw La Pryor controlling the football along with a couple of outstanding defensive plays by Diego Viera, Diego Perez, Jace Hendley and Geronimo Silva. After receiving the opening kick-off, La Pryor proceeded to march down the field into Angora territory until Diego Viera made a nice interception thanks to a quarterback pressure by freshman Jace Hendley. However, the Angora offense couldn’t get anything going and punted the ball back to the Bulldogs. This time, La Pryor again marched down the field with the 1st period nearing an end when Diego Viera and Diego Perez forced a fumble that Geronimo Silva scooped up and scampered 65 yards for the game’s first touchdown. Daniel Vasquez added the PAT to give our Angoras the lead at 7-0.

The 2nd period was much the same as La Pryor controlled the ball and the clock, keeping the Angora offense off of the field. The Angoras did drive deep into Bulldog territory only to fumble the ball away to the opportunistic Bulldogs. La Pryor made good with the turnover as they cashed it in for a touchdown just before the 1st half ended. The game was tied at the half 7-7.

